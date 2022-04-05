Tien Giang’s export turnover up 17.5 percent in Q1
Processing dragon fruits for export in Tien Giang province. (Photo: VNA)Tien Giang (VNA) – The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang earned 884 million USD from exports in the first quarter of 2022, up 17.5 percent year-on-year, and equal to 26.4 percent of the target set for the year, according to the provincial Department of Trade and Industry.
The positive results have been attributed to drastic solutions taken by local authorities to promote socio-economic recovery in the new normal, especially the efforts being made to help enterprises resume production and business activities while enhancing exports of agricultural products and key goods.
The provincial Department of Trade and Industry has coordinated with relevant agencies to improve the business and investment environment, and create favourable conditions for businesses to remove post-COVID-19 difficulties, thus helping them improve their competitiveness and expand export markets.
Regarding the direction of export management, the locality has gradually reduced risky unofficial exports and increased official exports, while diversifying export markets, especially for agricultural products and specialty fruits.
Focus has also been given to providing information to enterprises related to export markets, and helping them to introduce their products on domestic and international e-commerce platforms, the department said.
Local businesses have been also encouraged to expand exports to countries that are part of free trade agreements Vietnam is a member of.
They have also been invited to participate in trade cooperation conferences between Vietnam and India, Mexico and China in April and May this year./.