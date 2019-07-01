Soai Rap Industrial Park in Tien Giang province (Photo: baodauthau.vn)

– The Mekong Delta province of Tien Giang shipped overseas 1.5 billion USD worth of products in the first half of 2019, up over 11.3 percent against the same period last year.The foreign-invested sector made up 75 percent of the total exports, an annual increase of 16.4 percent.As for the local export structure during the period, the proportion of industrial products accounted for the lion’s share of 80 percent, up 9.1 percent year-on-year.Many of Tien Giang’s key exports gained high revenue, including copper pipes with 282.5 million USD, bags and plastic products 215.6 million USD, and apparel 210.8 million USD.In the January-June period, the province’s key markets were Asia, America, and Europe, which purchased 40, 37 and 19.5 percent of its total exports, respectively.Director of the provincial Industry and Trade Doan Van Phuong said the local industrial production and export will continue growing in the last half of the year.The production of major industrial goods like copper pipes, footwear, and apparel is likely to increase significantly over positive consumption demand, he added.Tien Giang is working to push its export earnings to 3 billion USD this year, up 4.7 percent year on year.-VNA