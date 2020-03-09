Tien Phong Marathon moves to May due to COVID-19
Athletes practise in Ly Son last month for the Tien Phong Marathon which has been delayed to May (Photo: tienphong.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - The Tien Phong Marathon will be postponed due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The 61-year-old event, which was scheduled for March 22 in Quang Ngai province’s Ly Son island, will now move to May 17.
Organisers will help athletes transfer bookings to attend the new event. More info can be found on the official fanpage of the tournament facebook.com/tienphongmarathon.
Tien Phong Marathon is the latest event to be delayed because of this deadly epidemic. Twelve other tournaments have been changed.
They include Spartan Race Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City, Wow Marathon Phu Quoc in southern Kien Giang province, Dalat Ultra Trail in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong and Mekong Delta Marathon in southern Hau Giang province./.
