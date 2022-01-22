Tigers shaped from coconut bonsai trees with a variety of unique and fun patterns are among the most favoured of his items ahead of the Lunar New Year.

"It typically takes four to six months to plant and grow a tiger-shaped bonsai tree. After that, all of the parts of the tiger, including the head, body, and legs, are made from dried coconuts," Hieu said.

The bonsai tree creator also said he has been working with coconut bonsai trees for six years. As part of his craft, the past three years have seen him make zodiac animal-shaped bonsai trees.

"The tiger is a very strong animal. Such colourful and fun shapes like this can bring peace, happiness, and good fortune in the new year," Hieu added.

Each bonsai tree costs between 600,000 VND and 2.5 million VND, with prices varying depending on age and design.

VNA