Health Successful year for Vietnam’s organ transplant activities Vietnam has marked a new imprint in the world medical map with the successful performance of the world’s first limb transplant from a live donor by doctors of the Central Military Hospital 108.

Health Vietnam records nine imported COVID-19 cases on New Year day Vietnam recorded nine new imported COVID-19 cases on the first day of the New Year 2021, bringing the total number of infections to 1,474, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.

Health Vietnam a bright spot in keeping COVID-19 pandemic under control Vietnam was a bright spot in 2020 for its success in controlling the COVID-19 pandemic, protecting people’s health and maintaining stable economic development in the context of the world struggling to cope with the crisis.

Health Vietnam reports nine imported COVID-19 cases on December 31 Vietnam recorded nine new imported COVID-19 cases on December 31, bringing the total number of infections to 1,465, according to the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control.