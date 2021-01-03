Tighter COVID-19 prevention measures needed during lunar New Year
The Ministry of Public Health has called for tighter measures to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure health safety during the upcoming lunar New Year (Tet) holiday, with the focus on controlling entries.
Lang Son forces arrest four people for illegal entry (Source: VNA)
In a new directive issued on January 2, the ministry requested the local health departments to intensify inspections and supervisions over entry conditions and procedures, and medical quarantine to early detect and treat any infections with a view to preventing the coronavirus from spreading.
The departments should take actions to increase the responsibility and awareness of each medical worker in disease prevention and control, carry out specific disease prevention plans and scenarios, and assign tasks for specific individuals and units in case any infection is detected.
They were also asked to instruct district and commune health units to coordinate closely with local authorities and the police to monitor those under quarantine at civil facilities and at home, or those who have completed their period at concentrated quarantine establishments as regulated by the Health Ministry.
The ministry required the local health departments to intensify inspections over disease prevention and control, and allocate personnel to be on duty around the clock on Tet holiday – the longest and biggest annual festival in Vietnam which will fall in the middle of February.
It is also necessary to work with the media to encourage the public to follow the ministry’s measures to prevent Winter-Spring diseases as well as its 5K (in Vietnamese) message: Khau trang (facemask)- Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance)- Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration)./.