A package to be delivered by Tiki.vn, a popular online retail platform in Vietnam (Photo: baodautu.vn)

HCM City (VNA) - Tiki is the only e-commerce platform to be among top brands in all three categories of YouGov in 2019: Top Advocacy, Top Index and Top Recommend.

In a release on February 14, the company said it ranks first in Vietnam’s e-commerce market and in the top five in the Top Advocacy Rankings, which honour brands achieving the highest satisfaction rate from customers.

It is in the top 10 in the Top Index Rankings.

The rankings are based on a measurement of the overall brand health calculated by taking the average of impression, quality, value, satisfaction, recommend, and reputation.

According to YouGov, the recommend score asks customers the question "Would you recommend the brand to a friend or colleague?" thus arriving at the proportion of a brand's customers who are willing to recommend it to others.

BrandIndex is an authoritative measure of brand perception.

Unlike any other brand intelligence measurement services, it continuously measures public perception of thousands of brands across dozens of sectors./.