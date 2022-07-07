Society Spokeswoman highlights need to raise citizens’ awareness of foreign countries’ laws, customs The Vietnamese Embassy in the Republic of Korea (RoK) has contacted the Korean National Police Agency to verify information about 33 Vietnamese citizens detained in the RoK and requested the Korean side to ensure their legitimate rights and interests, said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' spokeswoman Le Thi Thu Hang.

Society New Zealand exporters present fruits to unlucky Vietnamese children, women The New Zealand Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City and the country’s fruit exporters on July 6 presented 500 fruit boxes for charitable organisations for children and women in the city and Hanoi.

Society Vietnam elected to UNESCO intangible cultural heritage committee Vietnam on July 6 was elected to the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage for the 2022-2026 term during the ninth session of the General Assembly of the States Parties to the Convention 2003, held in Paris.