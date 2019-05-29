The Cau Vang (Golden Bridge) in the central coastal city of Da Nang (Photo: VNA)

Vietnam’s famous tourist spots and special tours run by members of the Vietnam Community Tourism Association (VCTC) will be popularised to both domestic and foreign customers through the short video app TikTok under a cooperation deal inked on May 28.This is part of the VCTC’s process of digitalisation amid the Fourth Industrial Revolution.Under the sponsorship of the Vietnam National Administration of Tourism, Tourism Magazine will partner with TikTok Vietnam to develop content to popularise tourism via the TikTok platform.Accordingly, the magazine is in charge of operating the VietnamTourism account on TikTok while TikTok will organise training courses for Tourism Magazine and partners on how to create videos or films and use TikTok’s platform effectively.They will work together on the #HelloVietnam programme during 2019-2020 to promote Vietnam’s tourism. The programme targets 100 million views with 30,000 short videos on Vietnam’s stunning landscapes.Its first video #HelloDanang will be rolled out on June 15.TikTok, which has over 12 million users in Vietnam, pledges to cooperate with competent authorities and businesses to honour Vietnamese culture and tourism.Close to 7.3 million foreign tourists visited Vietnam in the first five months of 2019, up 8.8 percent against the same period last year. The country aims to receive about 18 million foreign visitors this year. –VNA