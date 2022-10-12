At the launching ceremony (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) - A livestream broadcast to promote One Commune, One Product (OCOP) programme's products and local and regional specialties on TikTok platform was launched in Hanoi on October 11.



The event was jointly organised by the coordination office for new-style rural area building programme of Hanoi, TikTok Vietnam, Yeah1 Group, and KYC Solutions JSC.



Nguyen Van Chi, Deputy Chief of the office, highlighted the programme’s significance in the digital transformation, promoting trade connection and seeking customers for OCOP products.



Hanoi is home to 1,350 craft villages, accounting for the largest number of this kind in the country. Out of the 52 traditional occupations of the country, 47 are available in Hanoi. It also has more than 11,000 agricultural and food products with QR codes; and 1,649 OCOP products.

The city sets to have 2,000 more OCOP products, and develop at least two outlets to popularise and sell OCOP products in each district and town by 2025./.