Culture - Sports Ha Long international music festival opens The International Music Festival - Ha Long 2020 (HALOMUS) took place in Ha Long city, the northern province of Quang Ninh on January 10 and 11.

Culture - Sports Ceremony to honour Ha Long Bay's double UNESCO recognition A ceremony to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Ha Long Bay being recognised as a World Natural Heritage Site by UNESCO for a second time will take place at Sun Carnival Plaza Square, Ha Long city in the northern province of Quang Ninh on January 12.