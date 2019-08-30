Azerai La Residence is the historic 122-room boutique hotel in the former imperial capital of Vietnam. (Photo courtesy of the hotel)



Hanoi (VNA) - Azerai La Residence in Hue city and VAC Library in Hanoi have been listed in the 'World’s 100 Greatest Places' for 2019 by Time Magazine.

Azerai La Residence is a boutique hotel in the former imperial capital of Hue.

“Hue is a city steeped in history, and Azerai La Residence has one of the best views in town: it sits across from the famed 19th century citadel where Vietnam’s last imperial family once ruled,” Time writes. “Within the citadel, guests can visit emperors’ tombs, ornate pagodas and other remnants of the Imperial City.”

“Afterward, they can head to the hotel’s saltwater swimming pool and lush lawn - both of which overlook the Perfume River, which gets its name from the scented flowers that fall into the water courtesy of nearby orchards,” it adds.

“From the moment guests arrive at our hotel they are fully immersed in the culture and history that surrounds them, along with a distinctive and special beauty, and attentive personal service,” said Phan Trong Minh, the General Manager of Azerai La Residence. “To be included on Time’s exclusive list further cements our reputation as one of Asia’s most distinguished hotels.”

The hotel has been a regular presence in many of the hotel industry’s most coveted honours and awards.

While Azerai La Residence is in the 'To Stay List', VAC Library is named in the 'To Visit List'.

“The VAC Library's climbable wooden structure contains both a small collection of books and a mini-ecosystem comprising a garden, a fish pond and a chicken coop, all connected through aquaponics,” said Time editor Mahita Gajanan.

The annual list, culled from editor and expert nominations from around the world, recognises 100 destinations that are breaking new ground, leading industry trends and offering guests an experience unlike any other, Time said in announcing the list.-VNA