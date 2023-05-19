An overview of the meeting (Photo courtesy of Ministry of Education and Training

Hanoi (VNA ) – Representatives from the Ministry of Education and Training and Times Higher Education (THE) - which is known for publishing the annual Times Higher Education – QS World University Rankings - on May 18 discussed further cooperation to improve the quality of higher education in Vietnam.

At the meeting, Director of the ministry’s International Cooperation Department Pham Quang Hung said that Vietnam has been making efforts to improve the quality of training and ranking of Vietnamese universities in recent years.

Vietnam seeks THE's recommendations for Vietnamese universities based on the organisation's ranking criteria, he said, proposing that the two sides hold discussions on possibilities and directions for cooperation and consider the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

At the meeting, THE’s chief global affairs officer Phil Baty offered many suggestions with the hope of assisting Vietnam in improving the general standard of higher education and enhancing the world's recognition of the quality of teaching, research, and social responsibility of universities in Vietnam.

He agreed that the two sides will discuss and look for potential areas of cooperation, as well as sign a memorandum of understanding with specific goals and terms as a basis for future work plans.

According to the THE representative, Vietnamese universities have been regularly present in the world university rankings. He said many Vietnamese universities have the potential to be included in the ranking in the next few years. In addition to the six universities that have already made their names on the THE rankings, 12 others are expected to soon meet the threshold for world university rankings.

Baty said THE can provide data, share information and advise potential universities in the process of improving their rankings. THE can also provide information and data to assist Vietnam’s education and training sector in identifying areas that need improvement.

Within the framework of the working session, the two sides agreed to organise a seminar on university ranking this year./.