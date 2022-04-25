Secretary of State for Youth and Sports (SSYS) of Timor Leste Abrao Saldanha. (Photo: Organising Committee)

Hanoi – Athletes of Timor Leste will compete at seven sports of the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), to be hosted by Vietnam from May 12 to 23.

The country’s media reported that their athletes will participate in athletics, taekwondo, boxing, beach volleyball, karate, swimming, and men's football.

The SSYS will directly evaluate and keep watch on performance of each athlete.

Secretary of the Federation of Karate-do of Timor Leste (FKTL) Antonio Carlos de Araujo affirmed that the martial artists have been ready for the Games and are waiting for evaluation of the SSYS.

SEA Games 31, themed “For a stronger South East Asia”, will run in Hanoi and 11 neighbouring localities from May 12 to 23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events and is expected to attract around 10,000 participants. The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s impact./.

Organising Committee