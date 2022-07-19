ASEAN Indonesia temporarily stops sending labourers to Malaysia Indonesia said on July 13 that it has temporarily stopped sending its labourers to work in Malaysia, including thousands recruited for the plantation sector, citing a breach in a worker recruitment deal signed between the two countries.

ASEAN Singapore Airlines to increase flights to Japan Singapore Airlines (SIA) has announced a plan to increase flight to Asian destinations such as Japan and India, considering the strong recovering demand for air travel.

ASEAN Malaysia retains position as fifth largest exporter of LNG Malaysia continued to kept its fifth place among world largest exporters of LNG, after Australia, Qatar, the US and Russia, according to the 13th World LNG Report 2022 released by the International Gas Union (IGU). ​

ASEAN New wave of COVID-19 in Singapore may peak this week The current COVID-19 wave in Singapore may reach its peak at the end of this week or even sooner, in the next one or two days, The Strait Times said, citing medical experts.