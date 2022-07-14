World Malaysia considers applying stricter rules on COVID-19 prevention Citing the decline in COVID-19 standard operating process (SOP) compliance, Malaysian Minister of Health Khairy Jamaluddin has warned that stricter enforcement could follow.

World Thailand calls for businesses’ cooperation to stabilise product prices The Thai Commerce Ministry has called for continued cooperation from manufacturers to maintain product prices as long as possible in order to curb the negative impact on consumers.

World Indonesia’s new capital predicted to house 1.9 million people by 2045 The head of Indonesia’s Nusantara Capital City (IKN) Authority, Bambang Susantono, has recently said that the new capital will be home to about 1.7 million to 1.9 million people by 2045.