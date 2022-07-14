Timor-Leste reaffirms readiness for ASEAN membership
Timor-Leste has reiterated its readiness to become a member of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) while working with the ASEAN Socio-Cultural Community (ASCC) Fact-Finding Mission to the country.
The fact-finding trip took place on July 6-8 under the leadership of the Senior Officials Committee for the ASCC (SOCA) chaired by Dr. Dy Khamboly from Cambodia. The delegation comprised of officials from the SOCA, ASCC sectoral bodies, Permanent Missions of Member States to ASEAN, and the ASEAN Secretariat.
Through visits and interfaces with various ministries and agencies, the mission provided first-hand information and showcased Timor-Leste’s programmes on health; education and vocational training; employment; environment and forestry; early warning systems; social services and social welfare for vulnerable groups; rehabilitation of women and child victims of violence; information and communications, among others.
At the last meeting in Timor-Leste, ASEAN delegates commended the nation’s progress in socio-cultural development and welcomed its participation in the bloc’s non-policy making activities for capacity building purposes.
This was the second of the three fact finding missions. Previously, the ASEAN Political-Security Community fact-finding mission took place from 3-6 September 2019. The ASEAN Economic Community is planning to conduct its mission later in July this year.
With this mission completed, the ASCC Assessment Report will be prepared for SOCA’s consideration and subsequent submission to ASEAN Coordinating Council./.