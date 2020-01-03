Hotline: (024) 39411349
Travel Destinations

To Day blossoms brighten up Mu Cang Chai mountainous area

On the winter days when traditional Lunar New Year is reaching closer, Mu Cang Chai district in the northern province of Yen Bai is sparkling in bright sunlight and gorgeous To Day or peach blossoms.
VNA

  • The peach flower, known locally as To Day, gives a blazing pink appearance to the entire tree (Photo: VNA)

  • To Day flower only grows at 1,000 metres above sea level (Photo: VNA)

  • Trees with blossoms, only consisting of five thin petals, are suitable for growing in cold climate conditions (Photo: VNA)

  • Local people often play traditional games under To Day trees (Photo: VNA)

  • The pinkish hue paints the sky of Mu Cang Chai mountainous area, drawing the attention of both local and travellers (Photo: VNA)

  • The flowers' glowing appearance can amaze and lure tourists to Mu Cang Chai district throughout the season (Photo: VNA)

  • The pinkish hue paints the sky of Mu Cang Chai mountainous area (Photo: VNA)

  • To Day flower often blooms one month before traditional peach blossoms (Photo: VNA)

  • To Day flower often blooms one month before traditional peach blossoms (Photo: VNA)

Other albums