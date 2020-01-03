To Day blossoms brighten up Mu Cang Chai mountainous area
The peach flower, known locally as To Day, gives a blazing pink appearance to the entire tree (Photo: VNA)
To Day flower only grows at 1,000 metres above sea level (Photo: VNA)
Trees with blossoms, only consisting of five thin petals, are suitable for growing in cold climate conditions (Photo: VNA)
Local people often play traditional games under To Day trees (Photo: VNA)
The pinkish hue paints the sky of Mu Cang Chai mountainous area, drawing the attention of both local and travellers (Photo: VNA)
The flowers' glowing appearance can amaze and lure tourists to Mu Cang Chai district throughout the season (Photo: VNA)
To Day flower often blooms one month before traditional peach blossoms (Photo: VNA)
