A signing ceremony at the event (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – A conference was held in Tokyo on September 8 to promote Japanese investment in the Mekong Delta province of Long An.



Speaking at the event, permanent Vice Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Thanh Hai said the province had held working trips to Tokyo and the prefectures of Hyogo, Ibaraki and Kanagawa. As a result, the province signed a joint statement with Hyogo on cooperation in trade and investment promotion, tourism, support industry, logistics and human resource training. It also reached consensus with Ibaraki on the development and supply of workforce.



Meanwhile, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam said with a strategic location, convenient transport system, abundant young workforce and synchronous infrastructure, Long An is well-positioned to draw investment in industry, urban areas, trade-services, tourism, hi-tech agriculture and become a hub of services, industry and logistics in the Mekong Delta.



Manabu Tsukada from the Japan External Trade Organisation said Long An is now one of the biggest sources of Japanese investment in Vietnam with 50 million USD last year.



Speaking highly of Long An’s strengths and business environment, a representative of Sapporo Beer Co. Ltd said the local authorities offered all possible support to the company to do business.



Concluding the event, Hai witnessed the signing of cooperation agreements between the two countries’ enterprises./.