Aoyagi Yoichiro, member of Japan’s House of Representatives, and head of the 14th Vietnam Festival managing board, speaks at the press conference. (Photo: VNA)

Tokyo (VNA) – The 14th Vietnam Festival is scheduled to take place at Yoyogi Park in Tokyo, Japan, from June 4-5.



The information was revealed by Aoyagi Yoichiro, member of Japan’s House of Representatives and head of the festival managing board, at a press conference in Tokyo on May 18.



He highlighted the significance of the festival in increasing people-to-people exchanges, adding that it is expected to welcome 60,000 visitors. He also pledged to organise this year's festival in an exciting and safe way.



To ensure its safety, the organising board requests all attendees to strictly follow the pandemic prevention measures of the Japanese Government as well as the Tokyo administration such as wearing masks, implementing social distancing and avoiding excessive cheering, Yoichiro said.



For his part, Vietnamese Ambassador to Japan Vu Hong Nam, a co-chair of the festival managing board, expressed his gratitude to late Senator Iwao Matsuda, who put forth the initiative to hold the festival. He also expected that the upcoming festival will take place successfully.



The ambassador also affirmed that the Japanese Government is controlling the COVID-19 pandemic well and the organisation of the festival reflects that socio-economic activities in the country have returned to normal.



The first Vietnam Festival in Japan was held in 2008 as part of the activities to celebrate the 35th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties between the two countries. It is one of the largest annual festivals in Tokyo, which does not only promote Vietnamese cuisine and culture to Japanese people but also helps enhance mutual understanding between their people./.