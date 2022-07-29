VETC extends free ETC tag attachment until August 5 (Photo: vetc.com.vn

Hanoi (VNA) – The VETC Electronic Toll Collection Co., Ltd (VETC) has announced that it extends a free programme to attach electronic toll collection (ETC) tags for vehicles until August 5 with various forms.



The programme will last until 0:00 pm on August 5. The fee for tag attachment will be 12,000 VND/time from August 6.



According to the firm, from July 19 - 28, it has attached ETC tags on more than 125,000 vehicles with an average of 12,500 tags per day, up 6 times compared to the average rate of the first 6 months.



The total number of ETC cards attached on vehicles has so far reached 1.9 million.



VETC has spent over 100 billion VND (4.28 million USD) on implementing the free programme to attach ETC tags for customers in 2022./.