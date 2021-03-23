Culture - Sports Concert features works by 20th-century's lesser-known composers A concert introducing works from composers that have not been performed much in Vietnam will take place at Goethe Institute in Hanoi on March 22.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese film about climate change available to rent online The latest film by Vietnamese famed director Nguyen Vo Nghiem Minh is available to rent on vimeo.com, giving film fans a chance to indulge in the work of the renowned director.