Ton Duc Thang University improves ARWU ranking
Ho Chi Minh City-based Ton Duc Thang University is Vietnam’s sole higher education institution to be rated in the 2020 Academic Ranking for World Universities (ARWU), the Nhan dan newspaper reported.
Students doing research at Ton Duc Thang University (Source: en.nhandan.org.vn)
Hanoi (VNA) - Ho Chi Minh City-based Ton Duc Thang University is Vietnam’s sole higher education institution to be rated in the 2020 Academic Ranking for World Universities (ARWU).
It placed in the group of 701-800, an improvement from last year’s 901-1000 group, the Nhan dan newspaper reported.
Several other institutions in the same group with Ton Duc Thang University include Chulalongkorn University (Thailand), the University of Waikato (New Zealand), Chungnam National University (Republic of Korea), City University London (UK) and Université Gustave Eiffel (France).
The top three positions on the 2020 ARWU ranking are Harvard, Stanford and Cambridge, respectively.
The ARWU is considered one of the world’s most prestigious university rankings, along with the QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education.
It comes up with the final list by analysing four factors - education quality (10 percent), faculty quality (40 percent), scientific research (40 percent), and average per capita academic productivity (10 percent).
It has been publishing the list of the top universities in the world annually since 2003.
Founded in 1997, Ton Duc Thang is a pioneer in the piloting of autonomy for tertiary education institutions in Vietnam./.
It placed in the group of 701-800, an improvement from last year’s 901-1000 group, the Nhan dan newspaper reported.
Several other institutions in the same group with Ton Duc Thang University include Chulalongkorn University (Thailand), the University of Waikato (New Zealand), Chungnam National University (Republic of Korea), City University London (UK) and Université Gustave Eiffel (France).
The top three positions on the 2020 ARWU ranking are Harvard, Stanford and Cambridge, respectively.
The ARWU is considered one of the world’s most prestigious university rankings, along with the QS World University Rankings and Times Higher Education.
It comes up with the final list by analysing four factors - education quality (10 percent), faculty quality (40 percent), scientific research (40 percent), and average per capita academic productivity (10 percent).
It has been publishing the list of the top universities in the world annually since 2003.
Founded in 1997, Ton Duc Thang is a pioneer in the piloting of autonomy for tertiary education institutions in Vietnam./.