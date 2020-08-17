Society Ministry to evaluate impact of COVID-19 on businesses to identify support policies The Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) will prepare a report on the efficiency of existing and new policies and support packages for businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic, to determine the most suitable for application in the short and long terms, Minister of Planning and Investment Nguyen Chi Dung has said.

Society Opening ceremonies for new school year may be held online: Official Localities that practice social distancing must put the health and safety of students and teachers above all else, and depending on local circumstances can hold opening ceremonies for the new school year online, an education official has said.

Society Ho Chi Minh City youth conclude successful summer volunteer campaign Running from July 12 to August 16, a summer volunteer campaign in Ho Chi Minh City drew the participation of nearly 400,000 young people, who contributed to the campaign’s success in various fields.

Society 340 Vietnamese citizens brought home from Canada A total of 340 Vietnamese citizens from Canada were brought home safely on August 15 and 16.