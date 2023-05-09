Health Ministry urges tightening control of e-cigarettes The Ministry of Health (MoH) has demanded enhancing communications along with examination and settlement of the purchase, sale, and trading of e-cigarettes and heated tobacco products, which haven’t been licensed in Vietnam.

Health First medical clinic for Vietnamese in Japan becomes operational The first medical clinic for Vietnamese in Japan, the T-Matsuoka Medical Clinic Kanda in Tokyo, was officially inaugurated on April 28, as part of activities marking the 50th anniversary of the establishment of Vietnam-Japan diplomatic ties, and received the first patients on May 1.