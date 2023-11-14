Business Binh Duong: Orders come pouring to wood manufacturers The wood industry in the southern province of Binh Duong is experiencing a positive recovery, with many firms reporting an increase in orders and employment, as a result of the furniture export recovery, proactive technology innovation and marketing strategies.

Business Policy changes required to provide a boost to property sector The government considers the property market an important pillar of the economy and measures are underway to address the sector's difficulties in recent years, said policymakers and industry insiders at a conference on credit policy in Hanoi on November 13.

Business State Capital Investment Corporation development strategy approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Minh Khai has signed a decision approving the development strategy of the State Capital Investment Corporation (SCIC) until 2030 with a vision to 2035, as well as the business and investment plan of the firm until 2025, aiming to turn it into a financial investment organisation with the leading equity scale in Vietnam.

Business Vietnam advances financial cooperation with Australia, Japan, Singapore Vietnamese Finance Minister Ho Duc Phoc met bilaterally with Treasurer of Australia Jim Chalmers, Japanese State Minister of Finance Katsuo Yakura, and Singaporean Second Minister for Finance Indranee Rajah on November 12, on the occasion of their attendance at the 2023 APEC Finance Ministers’ Meeting in San Francisco.