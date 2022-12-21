Top 10 culture, sport and tourism events in 2022 announced
The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism on December 20 announced the top 10 culture, sport and tourism events of Vietnam in 2022.
One of the seven culture events was the implementation of Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong's conclusion at the National Cultural Conference in 2021. In early 2022, the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism issued an Action Plan to implement the Party chief's conclusion and approved a strategy for cultural development until 2030.
In the year, UNESCO recognised the art of pottery making of the Cham people as intangible cultural heritage in need of urgent safeguarding; and 78 “ma nhai” steles on Ngu Hanh Son Mountain in central Da Nang city, and the collection of handwritten Chinese and Nom documents in Truong Luu village of central Ha Tinh province as part of documentary heritage in Asia and the Pacific.
Vietnam successful negotiated to repatriate the Nguyen Dynasty’s imperial seal 'Hoang de chi bao' (Treasure of the Emperor) from France to Vietnam.
Other cultural events were the National Assembly’s approval of the Law on Cinema 2022 and the revised Law on Domestic Violence Prevention and Control 2022; and the 6th Hanoi International Film Festival (HANIFF VI).
The most outstanding events in sports included Vietnam's successful organisation of and competition at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) and Vietnam’s qualification for the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup for the first time.
In the field of tourism, Vietnam fully reopened its borders to international tourists from March 15 after a long time affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and restored pre-pandemic visa policy.
With this move, the World Tourism Organisation has listed Vietnam as one of the countries with the most open-door policy in the world. The country has recorded a strong rebound of domestic tourism with the number of local visitors reaching 100 million in 2022, 1.5 times higher than the target set for the year./.