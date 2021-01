Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

- The following are the top 10 events of the Vietnamese securities market in 2020, selected by the Securities Journalist Club of Vietnam.Worries about the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on the global economy sank the Vietnamese market by total 33.51 percent in two months to the three-year low in March.After the virus spread was successfully contained, the local market has made significant rebound in the last nine months by nearly 60 percent to more than 1,080 points at year-end.The VN-Index was also the world’s fastest-growing index in September and October.The containment of the coronavirus and low bank saving rates have encouraged people to seek opportunities in the stock market, boosting the number of new investors joining the market to a record high.At the end of November, the total number of new trading accounts in 2020 reached nearly 332,900 – of which domestic individual investors created more than 329,400 accounts.The participation of individual investors has also helped lift the market trading liquidity to more than 10 trillion VND in December 2020.Data of the Hanoi Stock Exchange showed that local companies had raised 348.4 trillion VND from selling private corporate bonds at November-end.The figure was equal to 68.5 percent of the total amount offered on the market and beat 2019’s total number by 25 percent.The corporate bond market only cooled down when Decree 81/2020/NĐ-CP took effect on September 1 to tighten the issuing requirements and better protect investors.The Vietnamese stock market in early December officially had the highest proportion in Morgan Stanley Capital International’s frontier markets basket after Kuwait got upgraded to the emerging markets level.Vietnamese shares would account for up to 15.76 percent of MSCI’s frontier markets basket by 2020-end and 28.76 percent by 2021-end.The positive movement may lure more foreign capital, which is flowing into investment funds tracking the MSCI Frontier Markets 100 Index.Decree 126/2020/NĐ-CP regulating the implementation of the Law on Tax Management took effect on December 5 and demanded companies pay income tax for individuals that receive bonus shares or contribute to the capital in land properties, securities and cash.The controversial policy stormed the market as investors and brokerages thought it was unreasonable to tax the bonus shares that were not profitable yet while it would be difficult for securities firms to tell bonus shares from already-bought shares.The COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to the outflow of foreign capital from emerging and frontier markets since February, including Vietnam. At November-end, foreign investors had sold total 16.3 trillion VND.