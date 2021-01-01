Business State budget revenue equal to 98 percent of annual target More than 1.48 quadrillion VND (64.2 billion USD) was collected for the State budget in 2020, equivalent to 98 percent of the target, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Despite the serious impact of COVID-19, drought, and saline intrusion, the Mekong Delta province of Kien Giang exerted every effort to overcome the difficulties and post economic growth of over 3 percent in 2020.

Vietnam is set to be home to 26 airports by 2030, 14 of which will be international, according to a draft master plan on the development of the national airport network to 2030 and vision to 2050 from the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Total tax collection in 2020 is estimated at over 1.26 quadrillion VND (54.37 billion USD), equivalent to 100.6 percent of the estimate, Deputy Director of the General Department of Taxation Dang Ngoc Minh said on December 31.