The men’s U22 team won the gold medal at SEA Games for the first time (Photo: VNA)

With a record of 98 gold, 85 silver and 105 bronze medals, beyond the target of at least 65 gold medals, Vietnam ranked second at the 30th Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 30) that took place in the Philippines from November 30 to December 11. Particularly, in football, the men’s U22 team won the gold medal for the first time while the women’s national team obtained their sixth at the tournament.Hanoi was chosen as the venue for the second US – DPRK summit on February 27 – 28. By ensuring the thoughtful and safe organisation of the event, Vietnam demonstrated itself as a responsible nation helping to guide international relations and actively contributing to global and regional peace. The country was once again recognised as a safe, impressive and hospitable destination that has sufficient conditions and experience to host big international events.On October 23, 39 people were found dead in a refrigerated container truck in Essex county, northeast of London, the United Kingdom. Shortly after all the victims had been identified as Vietnamese, the Government directed competent agencies to take all appropriate citizen protection measures to bring them home. The identification, citizen protection and transportation of the victims’ bodies and ashes were carried out in a humanitarian spirit and in line with international law, as well as the laws and customs of Vietnam and the UK.The Vietnamese Government strongly condemned people trafficking and illegally sending people abroad. It called on countries in the region and around the world to press on with cooperation to resolutely prevent and eradicate this particularly dangerous crime to avoid similar incidents, and finalise investigations to prosecute those responsible in an open trial.On February 19, the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development officially reported the first-ever appearance of African swine fever in Vietnam. This is a dangerous disease with no vaccine or treatment currently available. The whole political system has taken drastic actions to fight the epidemic. By mid-December, nearly 6 million pigs weighing over 342,800 tonnes had been culled, accounting for about 9 percent of total herds nationwide. The epidemic has led to a pork shortage, pushing pork prices up in the final months of the year.A factory fire at the Rang Dong Light Source and Vacuum Flask JSC in Thanh Xuan district, Hanoi, released 15.1kg – 27.2kg of mercury into the environment. Waste dumping that polluted the Song Da Water Investment JSC resulted in a clean water crisis in many districts of Hanoi for many days. Serious air pollution in big cities like Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City has negatively impacted people’s health and living environment. Authorities failed to respond in a timely manner, thus affecting people’ lives.In 2019, disciplinary measures and criminal punishments have been considered and issued for many Party organisations and senior officials found guilty of committing violations, including a former deputy prime minister, former ministers, incumbent and former deputy ministers, vice secretaries of provincial Party Committees, chairpersons of provincial People’s Committees, incumbent and former secretaries of Party Committees, former executives of State-owned enterprises, Party units at ministries, and the standing boards of Party Committees of provinces and State-owned firms. The strict handling of Party cadres and organisations that committed violations has continued to affirm the Party’s viewpoint that there are no “off-limits” zones in the fight against corruption and negative phenomena, while reflecting the resolve to ensure Party discipline, purify the apparatus, and regain and consolidate the people’s trust./.