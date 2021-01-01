Top 10 events of Vietnam in 2020 selected by VNA
The Vietnam News Agency has selected the top 10 outstanding events in Vietnam in 2020.
VNA
InfographicTop 10 outstanding events in Vietnam in 2020
MPI deserves captain role: PM
With its contributions over the past 75 years, the Ministry of Planning and Investment (MPI) deserves the role of the captain who steers the economic ship to the sea, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on December 31.
Greetings to Cuba on National Day
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong sent his greetings to First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba Raul Castro Ruz and President of Cuba Miguel Diaz Canel on December 31, on the occasion of the 62nd anniversary of National Day of Cuba (January 1).
Ordinance on preferences for revolutionary contributors announced
The Presidential Office held a press conference in Hanoi on December 31 to announce an order of the State President on the promulgation of an ordinance on preferential treatment for People with meritorious service to the revolution.
NA takes innovative approaches to fulfill 2020 missions despite COVID-19 crisis
Though 2020 is a challenging year for Vietnam with the rise of COVID-19, the 14th National Assembly (NA) has taken innovative approaches and managed to complete an enormous workload to fulfill all its three missions in lawmaking, supervision and major decision-making.
Top legislator attends ceremony marking 75 years of NA election
National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan attended a ceremony in the southern province of Ben Tre on December 30 marking the 75th anniversary of the first election of the Vietnamese National Assembly (January 6).