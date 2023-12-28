1. Mid-term meeting of 13th-tenure Party Central Committee

The Party Central Committee perceived during the first half of its 2021 - 2026 tenure, Vietnam has steadily surmounted numerous difficulties and challenges to obtain important and relatively comprehensive results in multiple areas.

It ordered focus be paid to the implementation of five key tasks during the last half of the tenure so as to successfully carry out the resolution of the 13th National Party Congress.

The Party Central Committee also reviewed the leadership and direction performance by the Politburo and the Secretariat, and held a mid-term vote of confidence as regulated.

2. GDP growth tops 5%

Amid difficulties and challenges, the Vietnamese economy has managed to secure a growth rate of over 5%.

Many positive signs have also been recorded, including the nation brand value reaching 431 billion USD to rank 32nd among the 100 most valuable nation brands worldwide, the rice export volume surpassing 8 million tonnes worth over 4.4 billion USD – the highest since 2009, and foreign direct investment hitting the highest level since 2020 with 28.85 billion USD in the registered capital and 20.25 billion USD in the disbursed sum.

In particular, the country has posted a trade surplus for the eighth consecutive year that stood at 26 billion USD, almost three times more than the figure in 2022.

3. Party General Secretary and President of China, President of US visit Vietnam

The state visits to Vietnam by Party General Secretary and President of China Xi Jinping and President of the US Joe Biden further intensified Vietnam’s relations with China, and marked an upgrade of bilateral ties with the US to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

So far, Vietnam has established comprehensive strategic partnerships with six countries, namely China, Russia, Japan, India, the Republic of Korea, and the US.

Vietnam has also actively contributed initiatives to regional and international organisations, showed its role in and sense of responsibility towards the settlement of global issues, and sent rescue forces to help address earthquake consequences in Türkiye.

4. New regulations on power control, anti-corruption issued

The Politburo’s Regulations reflect the Party and State’s resolve to push ahead with the fight against corruption and other negative phenomena in personnel affairs.

Many serious and complicated cases of corruption and other negative phenomena have been investigated and brought to trial.

Particularly, in the case involving Van Thinh Phat Group, the Saigon Joint Stock Commercial Bank (SCB), and some others, 23 inspectors and auditors were investigated while a person was found to have taken bribes worth up to 5.2 million USD – the biggest sum so far.

5. A record of 475km of expressways put into use in one year

The completion of 14 key transport projects, including some sub-projects in the first phase of the North - South Expressway project, has raised the total length of expressways nationwide to 1,892km.

This has helped make one of the three breakthroughs targeted in the strategy for socio-economic development during the 2021 - 2030 period.

The groundbreaking ceremonies for 12 sub-projects in the second phase of the North - South Expressway project right on the first day of the year were also followed by the start of an array of other important transport projects.

6. Progenitor of traditional medicine, many destinations honoured by UNESCO

Ha Long Bay - Cat Ba Archipelago in Quang Ninh province and neighbouring Hai Phong city was officially recognised as a world natural heritage by UNESCO.

Meanwhile, Hoi An ancient city in the central province of Quang Nam and Da Lat city in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong have been named in the UNESCO Creative Cities Network in terms of crafts and folk art, and music, respectively.

Progenitor of Vietnamese traditional medicine Hai Thuong Lan Ong Le Huu Trac was honoured as an eminent personality by the organisation.

In addition, Vietnam has won the World’s Leading Heritage Destination 2023 title of the World Travel Awards for the fourth time so far.



7. Terrorist attack in Dak Lak promptly brought under control

The terrorist attack against the people’s administration with particularly serious consequences in Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes, Cu Kuin district, the Central Highlands of Dak Lak province, on June 11 was controlled within 24 hours, returning peace to local residents.

Ninety-one suspects were prosecuted and detained, while six others were put on the special wanted list.

Public opinion has strongly condemned the rashness and barbarism of terrorists.



8. Fire disaster at mini apartment building in Hanoi

The fire at a mini apartment building late September 12 in Hanoi’s Khuong Ha street claimed 56 lives and injured 37 others. The disaster rang an alarm bell about the lax construction management in urban areas.

Implementing the Prime Minister’s direction, relevant sectors have reviewed and rectified the construction management work, and deployed urgent solutions to enhance fire prevention in apartments, mini apartment buildings, and houses for rent, aiming to ensure life and property safety of the people.



9. Vietnam tops SEA Games held outside territory for first time

At SEA Games 32 in Cambodia, the Vietnam sports delegation won 136 gold, 105 silver, and 114 bronze medals, ranking first in the tally.

This is the first time Vietnam has secured the top place at a SEA Games held outside its territory after two times being the best team at home in 2003 and 2022.



10. Drink-driving regulation takes effects

In the first nine months of 2023, the number of traffic accidents caused by alcohol-drinking drivers decreased by 25.8%, while the number of deaths and injured people dropped by 50% and 22.6% year-on-year, respectively.

As of November, more than 670,600 of such drivers were fined, up 148% year-on-year.

The strict handling of violations has contributed to raising public awareness of ensuring traffic safety./.

VNA