Top 10 hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam voted by travelers around world
Vietnam's tourism sector officially entered the recovery stage after a long hiatus caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Acknowledging an increase in demand of search for destinations, US-based online booking travel agency Booking.com announced top 10 most hospitable tourist destinations in Vietnam in 2022.
As an ancient city that sits along Thu Bon River, Hoi An impresses travellers with its unique architectural ensemble that features iconic yellow houses and rich traditional heritage, Booking.com wrote.
Hoi An ancient city (Photo: VNA)The 400-year-old city is best discovered by foot as it has plenty of stores selling from silk dresses and suits, leather goods, to quirky souvenirs.
Traffic and pollution are almost entirely absent in this city, offering travellers a one-of-a-kind leisure and relaxation experience, it said.
Hoi An was also the only destination in Vietnam to break into the list of 10 most welcoming cities on Earth endorsed by global travelers of Booking.com.
2. Phong Nha, Quang Binh
Phong Nha, famous for its ancient limestone karsts and vast network of caves, is home to UNESCO heritage site Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park and the world's largest cave Son Doong.
Inside Phong Nha cave (Photo: VNA)3. Ninh Binh
Ninh Binh has become familiar to international tourists after its majestic landscape was chosen as the backdrop for the Hollywood blockbuster “Kong: Skull Island”.
The beauty of Ninh Binh (Photo: VNA)Not only stopping at the magnificent limestone mountains, green rice fields and many impressive historical sites, Ninh Binh also offers visitors the opportunity to explore the rustic rural life with the companionship of kind locals.
4. Hue, Thua Thien-Hue
Hue, the famous ancient capital located in central Vietnam, is known for its poetic and romantic beauty. Possessing rich heritage, the land of Hue proudly carries within itself fascinating cultural and traditional quintessence, promising to captivate any history-loving visitor.
Hue Imperial Citadel (Photo: VNA)5. Mui Ne, Binh Thuan
With ideal conditions for sandboarding, windsurfing, kitesurfing or kayaking, extreme sports enthusiasts have plenty of options to enjoy their day in Mui Ne.
Mui Ne beach (Photo: VNA)If loving to relax, tourists can also spend a leisurely afternoon by the pool, enjoying fresh seafood at a restaurant with a beautiful sea view in Mui Ne in the sound of the waves.
6. Tuy Hoa, Phu Yen
Tuy Hoa is a destination not to be missed for beach lovers, because it owns a beautiful coastline, not as chaotic as the sea of Nha Trang or Mui Ne, but absolutely peaceful and comfortable.
The beauty of Tuy Hoa (Photo: VNA)Discovering historical-cultural stories, or admiring the architecture of the Champa people are also interesting experiences that visitors should not miss.
7. Mai Chau, Hoa Binh
For those who are looking for a quiet retreat, close to nature and culture, away from the hustle and bustle of urban areas, Mai Chau, over 100km far from Hanoi capital city, will definitely be an ideal destination.
Idyllic Mai Chau (Photo: VNA)The idyllic Mai Chau offers visitors unforgettable experiences such as cycling through immense rice fields, visiting ethnic minority villages, discovering the traditional dances and music of local people. The hospitality of the people and the peaceful and quiet atmosphere are the attractions of this place.
8. Dong Hoi, Quang Binh
Thanks to the discovery of Son Doong – the world’s largest cave here, Dong Hoi is no longer a little-known place. Exploring the magnificent Son Doong Cave and seeing first-hand the magical moment when the sun shines through the cave’s sinkhole is guaranteed to be an incredible experience in Dong Hoi.
Inside Son Doong cave (Photo: VNA)9. Sa Pa, Lao Cai
Sa Pa captivates thousands of visitors with its stunning views from the top of Fansipan mountain, picturesque ethnic villages and breathtaking terraced fields.
Sa Pa town (Photo: VNA)The warm nature and unique cultural life of the locals here are all attractions that tourists from all over the world cannot help but visit.
10. Con Dao, Ba Ria-Vung Tau
Con Dao beach (Photo: VNA)The tourist attraction of this place is the beautiful unspoiled natural landscape endowed with clear blue coastline and rich coral reefs, blended with a calm, peaceful atmosphere and cultural and historical imprints all over the island./.