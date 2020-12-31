Top 10 issues that defined the global economy in 2020
The Vietnam News Agency has selected the ten most significant global economic issues during the year.
VNA
Infographic13th National Party Congress to take place from Jan. 25 to Feb. 2, 2021 in Hanoi
The 13th National Congress of the Communist Party of Vietnam will take place in Hanoi from January 25 to February 2, 2021.
InfographicRegional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement
Ministers from 15 countries spanning the Asia-Pacific region on November 15 signed the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) Agreement after eight years of talks. The agreement is expected to create the world’s largest free trade area and numerous new supply chains, and make significant contributions to regional economic recovery post COVID-19.
InfographicGDP and population of RCEP member countries
RCEP is the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN)’s biggest free trade pact to date, covering a market of 2.2 billion people with a combined size of 26.2 trillion USD or 30 percent of the world’s GDP.
InfographicASEAN comprehensive recovery framework and implementation plan announced
InfographicDrivers of future consumption in ASEAN
ASEAN is the world’s third most populous economy and is projected to become the fourth largest economy by 2030. By then, domestic consumption, which powers roughly around 60 percent of ASEAN’s gross domestic product (GDP) today, is expected to double to 4 trillion USD.
InfographicRemarkable milestones of ASEAN
Since its official establishment in 1967, the Assocation of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) has obtained several achievements.