Business Tien Giang attractive to both domestic and foreign investors As a gateway linking the Mekong Delta, Ho Chi Minh City, and the southeastern region, Tien Giang province with its role as an important part of the southern key economic region is becoming increasingly attractive to domestic and foreign investors.

Business Reference exchange rate down despite gold price soaring The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,200 VND per USD on August 7, down 3 VND from the previous day.

Business Bamboo Airways leads in seven-month on-time performance Bamboo Airways led local airlines in punctuality in the last seven months, according to a recent report released by the Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV).

Business Cashew nut exports up 1 percent in H1 Despite the difficulties posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam’s cashew exports in the first half of the year increased by 16 percent in volume year-on-year and 1 percent in value to 232,000 tonnes and nearly 1.53 billion USD, according to the Vietnam Cashew Association (VINACAS).