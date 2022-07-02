Business Vietnam Report announces Top 10 prestigious banks The Vietnam Report JSC has recently published the list of the top 10 prestigious banks in Vietnam in 2022.

Business Vietnam to export passion fruits to China from July 1 The General Administration of Customs (GAC) of China has just approved the pilot import of Vietnamese passion fruits from July 1, according to the Vietnam Sanitary and Phytosanitary Notification Authority and Enquiry Point (SPS Vietnam).