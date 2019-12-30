A 737 Max aircraft in Washington, the US (Photo: AFP/VNA)

Facebook Inc in July agreed to pay a record-breaking 5 billion USD fine to resolve a government probe into how the company lost control over massive troves of personal data and mishandled its communications with users in 2018. This is a prime example of the tightened management and investigation of giant tech corporations such as Facebook, Google, Amazon and Apple in the fields of personal data protection and monopoly prevention. In March, the European Commission fined search giant Google 1.69 billion USD for illegally misusing its dominant position in the market for brokering online search adverts. The European Union also opened a formal antitrust investigation to assess whether Amazon’s use of sensitive data from independent retailers who sell on its marketplace is in breach of EU competition rules.Forest fires raged in many parts of the world, from South America, the US to Europe, Asia and Oceania. Fires in the Amazon rainforest – the planet’s ‘green lungs’ - not only devastated the environment and biodiversity but also burned away economic benefits worth some 8.2 billion USD. Meanwhile, bush fires in Australia burnt destroyed 700 houses, at least 3 million hectares of forest, and decimated 20 percent of the country’s forest coverage.Some 180 countries on May 10 agreed to adjust the 1989 Basel Convention in a move to tighten the management of plastic waste trading. The amendment will make the global trade in plastic waste more transparent and better regulated, protecting humans and the environment./.