Top 2022 Travel Trends
The pandemic has transformed the way people think about travel, what they expect on vacation and how they choose and arrive in their destination. These factors are reshaping travel trends in 2022.
President receives US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate
Quang Binh tourism rebounding
Vietnam ranks 6th in ASEAN in terms of AI readiness index
Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attends the high-level session of the annual Vietnam Business Forum
Politburo meets with former senior Party, State leaders
Infographic(Interactive) Vietnam gains strong growth in vegetable, fruit exports in January
Vietnam's fruit and vegetable export value in January reached 301 million USD, a sharp increase compared to 260 million USD in the same period of 2021.
InfographicHuong Son Complex – a unique spiritual destination of the North
The annual pilgrimage festival to Hương Pagoda, a great religious site as well as a scenic complex, some 65km to the west of central Hà Nội, has officially opened after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic.
InfographicVietnam honoured as Asia’s leading destination in 2021
Vietnam has won the title of Asia’s Leading Destination in the World Travel Awards (WTA) 2021.
InfographicDa Nang announces plan to welcome international visitors
Da Nang city on November 17 issues measures to welcome and offer services to international visitors. Accordingly, visitors are required to have travel insurance and register to join package tours of travel agencies.
InfographicCuc Phuong named Asia's leading national park
Cuc Phuong, a famous tourist destination and natural attraction near Hanoi, was named Asia's leading national park at the 2021 World Travel Awards.
InfographicHa Long Bay honoured as Asia's leading tourist attraction in 2021
UNESCO heritage site Ha Long Bay in northern Vietnam has been honoured as Asia's leading tourist attraction category at 2021 World Travel Awards.