Travel Infographic Huong Son Complex – a unique spiritual destination of the North The annual pilgrimage festival to Hương Pagoda, a great religious site as well as a scenic complex, some 65km to the west of central Hà Nội, has officially opened after closing due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Travel Infographic Da Nang announces plan to welcome international visitors Da Nang city on November 17 issues measures to welcome and offer services to international visitors. Accordingly, visitors are required to have travel insurance and register to join package tours of travel agencies.