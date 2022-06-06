Business Domestic firms to receive consultations to strengthen export to RCEP markets Vietnamese businesses will be provided with consultation on boosting their exports to markets joining the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) during a session to be held by the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade) under the Ministry of Industry and Trade in collaboration with Vietnamese Trade Offices in the countries on June 8.

Business Routes Asia 2022 helps elevate Da Nang’ role By hosting Routes Asia 2022, the most prestigious regional aviation development forum, Da Nang hopes to affirm its position as Asia’s leading event destination and also demonstrate its strong determination to resume the aviation network and tourism economy, Le Trung Chinh, chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said on June 6.

Business Vietnam's new project investment abroad doubles in five months Vietnamese enterprises pumped nearly 340 million USD of total investment into new and supplemental capital ventures abroad in the first five months, down 38 percent year-on-year, the latest report by the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA) revealed.