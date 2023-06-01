Videos Stunning wind farm in Bac Lieu province Tourists used to visit Bac Lieu province mainly because of tales about affluent landlords with children whose lavish lifestyles gave rise to many anecdotes about “princes”. Visitors to the southern land now have other reasons, like experiencing breathtaking wind turbines rising up from the East Sea.

Business Export of Vietnamese fruits, vegetables sweeter by the day The export of Vietnamese fruits and vegetables is expected to continue to soar, considering a growth of 39% since early this year and strong increases in China's purchases.