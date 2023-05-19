Business Vietnam, US seek ways to bolster economic, trade cooperation Representatives of about 200 Vietnamese and US firms attended a Vietnam-US business forum held in Oregon state on May 18 to discuss potential areas for bilateral cooperation in economic and trade.

Business Da Nang calls for investment in 10 logistics centre projects The People's Committee of central Da Nang City has announced a list of logistics projects calling for investment in the period until 2030.

Business Vietnam will run carbon trade exchange in 2028 Vietnam will officially run a carbon trade exchange in 2028, according to a draft project on the development of a carbon market in Vietnam conducted by the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

Business Reference exchange rate up 8 VND on May 19 The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate at 23,680 VND/USD on May 19, up 8 VND from the previous day.