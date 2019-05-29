President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin and Secretary of the Ha Nam Party Committee Nguyen Dinh Khang (Photo: VNA)

President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin and his entourage made a trip to the northern province of Ha Nam on May 29 as part of their on-going official visit to Vietnam.The delegation was welcomed by Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Dinh Khang, who expressed his belief that visit of the Cambodian NA delegation will contribute to promoting the ties between the two countries along the line of “good neighbourliness, traditional friendship, and sustainable long-term comprehensive cooperation” as set by their leaders.Samdech Heng Samrin said his visit aims to further cement the traditional friendship between the parties, parliaments, governments and people of Cambodia and Vietnam.He highlighted the two countries’ mutual support in their respective struggles for national independence, freedom and peace, and thanked the Vietnamese party, State and people for giving Cambodia valuable help in toppling the Pol Pot genocidal regime.The Cambodian legislator showed his impression of the rapid development of Ha Nam province, and wished the province greater achievements in socio-economic development.On the occasion, the Cambodian NA delegation visited and planted trees at the Tam Chuc pagoda, where the United Nations Day of Vesak 2019 Celebration was held earlier this month.The top Cambodian legislator is on a three-day official visit to Vietnam from May 28 at the invitation of Vietnamese NA Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan.-VNA