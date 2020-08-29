Culture - Sports Netflix to showcase Vietnamese artist to a global audience Netflix and M-TP Entertainment are teaming up to bring Son Tung M-TP: Sky Tour Movie to the service on September 2, streaming Vietnam’s first-ever musical documentary to viewers in 190 countries worldwide.

Culture - Sports Cave gets approval to be preserved Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has approved a plan to restore, preserve and promote the value of the archaeological site of Con Moong Cave and other surrounding relics in the central province of Thanh Hoa's Thach Thanh district.