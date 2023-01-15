Politics RoK’s parliament speaker visits Ninh Binh Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly (NA) Kim Jin-pyo visited the northern province of Ninh Binh and had a working session with local authorities on January 15.

Politics Vietnamese, Chinese top leaders exchange Lunar New Year greetings Vietnamese Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong and Chinese Party General Secretary and President Xi Jinping on January 14 exchanged their greetings on the occasion of the coming Lunar New Year, to be celebrated by the peoples of both countries.

Politics US Ambassador lauds Vietnam’s initiatives at UN Human Rights Council US Permanent Representative to the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC) Ambassador Michèle Taylor commended Vietnam’s priorities and initiatives at the council while meeting Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Do Hung Viet in Hanoi on January 13.