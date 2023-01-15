Top Korean legislator's visit to create impetus for common goals: scholar
The ongoing official visit to Vietnam by Speaker of the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s National Assembly (NA) Kim Jin-pyo is expected to create momentum for the two countries to fulfill their common goals, a scholar has said.
The visit, from January 12-18, is made the invitation of Chairman of the Vietnamese NA Vuong Dinh Hue.
This is the first of such visit to Vietnam by Kim since he took office in July 2022 and also the first by a senior leader of the RoK since the two countries upgraded their relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership in December 2022.
In an interview granted to the Vietnam News Agency, Dr. Choe Won-gi, head of the Centre for ASEAN–India Studies at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy (KNDA), said a highlight of the visit is Kim’s attendance at the inauguration ceremony of the Vietnam - Korea Institute of Science and Technology (VKIST), scheduled for January 17.
This represents the largest non-refundable aid project between the two countries, Choe said, suggesting them step up cooperation to make it easier for the institute to contribute to scientific-technological development in Vietnam.
Regarding cooperation prospects, he said the bilateral relations have made outstanding strides since the establishment of the diplomatic ties in 1992, especially in economy, and it is time for the two countries to take the relationship to a new height.
Vietnam and the RoK share interests in not only economy but also in diplomacy and security, and boast close cultural ties, he said, stressing that the strategic cooperation should be strengthened through people-to-people and cultural exchanges.
He also suggested the two countries form an economic community to connect the two economies, and become strategic partners in politics, diplomacy, and national defence and security.
Choe emphasised that among the ASEAN member countries, Vietnam is the most reliable and important partner of the RoK.
The core of the RoK’s Indo-Pacific strategy is ASEAN and the core of the ten-member grouping is Vietnam, he said, noting that Vietnam plays a very important role in connecting and accelerating negotiations on the nuclear issue on the Korean peninsula./.