LPRP General Secretary and President of Laos Bounnhang Volachith (R) receives Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chief of the CPV Central Committee's Office Nguyen Van Nen in Vientiane on August 16 (Photo: VNA)

– General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and President of Laos Bounnhang Volachith received a high-ranking delegation of the Office of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV)’s Central Committee in Vientiane on August 16.The event was part of the Vietnamese delegation’s working visit to Laos from August 16 to 18.At the event, Secretary of the CPV Central Committee and Chief of its office Nguyen Van Nen congratulated Laos on the country’s major achievements after over three years implementing the resolution of the LPRP’s 10th national congress, especially in Party building, socio-economic development and integration into the world.He expressed his belief that under the LPRP’s leadership, the Lao people will obtain even greater attainments.The official also voiced his delight at the increasingly practical and effective cooperation in all fields between Vietnam and Laos, thanking Laos’ enormous support for Vietnam throughout the history.Vietnam will make all-out efforts to join Laos in developing and passing down to future generations their special solidarity – a priceless asset of the two Parties and the two nations, and also an important factor ensuring the success of each country’s revolutionary cause, he added.At the meeting, Nen briefed his host of the recent situation in Vietnam and the outcomes of his talks with Khamphan Phommathath, Chief of the LPRP Central Committee’s Office. He affirmed that the CPV Central Committee’s Office will work closely with its Lao counterpart to effectively carry out the agreements between leaders of the two Parties and the countries, as well as between the offices.For his part, General Secretary and President Volachith congratulated Vietnam on its considerable achievements in internal and external affairs after over three years realising the resolution of the CPV’s 12th national congress.He said he believes that under the CPV’s leadership, the Vietnamese people will continue harvesting greater accomplishments.Highlighting the growing Laos-Vietnam special solidarity, which has been contributed to by the two offices, the host leader asked them to further coordinate to implement the high-ranking agreements between their Parties and countries.He also informed his guests of the recent situation in his country and bilateral ties, affirming that Laos will continue working with Vietnam to bring their special solidarity to a new height.Also on August 16, the Vietnamese delegation had talks with officials of the Office of the LPRP Central Committee led by its Chief Khamphan Phommathath.The two sides reviewed their cooperation and discussed directions for the coming time, including increasing the exchange of delegations, information and experience. They agreed to keep working together to carry out the cooperation deal between the two offices.-VNA