Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on March 30 appealed to compatriots, comrades and soldiers nationwide and overseas Vietnamese to stay united in their will and actions in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The leader made the call in the wake of the rapid spread of the disease around the world and its profound and comprehensive impact on every socio-economic aspect in countries, including Vietnam.



He called for the drastic and effective implementation of relevant guidelines by the Party and State, and the management by the Government and the Prime Minister in this regard.



“Each citizen must be a soldier in the battlefield against the disease,” he stressed.



The leader recalled the pandemic situation worldwide and added that the disease may develop in a more complicated and unexpected way, thus causing more severe consequences.



Over the recent past, under the leadership of the Party and the State, and the management of the Government and the Prime Minister, the National Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the agencies and localities as well as the entire political system have stayed united to take various concerted measures aimed at preventing and containing the spread of the epidemic, while ensuring the implementation of the socio-economic development tasks and social welfare and security, the top leader said.



The initial and positive results of the fight are a manifestation of the strength of the national unity and the resolve of the entire Party, people and army in the combat, which have won recognition and praises by the world, he added



Trong lauded the involvement of all-level Party committees and organisations, and authorities, as well as untiring efforts of the health sector, the army, public security force, ministries, agencies, the Vietnam Fatherland Front, the business community and media agencies.



He expressed special thanks to compatriots, comrades and soldiers at home, as well as overseas Vietnamese for their trustful and warm support during the fight.



Vietnam is now at a point of time of the rising risk of community transmission, he said, urging the whole political system to give due attention to preventing and containing the pandemic.



“Don’t panic excessively but absolutely don’t be subjective,” the leader said.



He emphasised the need to keep a close watch on the situation, forecast the worst scenario and promptly work out effective measures to contain and prevent the spread of the disease.



Each agency, unit, organisation and locality needs to closely follow the instructions and tighten coordination in the battle, and prioritise resources, time and efforts to the important work, he requested.



“In the time ahead, we may have to face even greater difficulties that require greater efforts and stronger determination,” he warned.



An active and responsible member of the international community, Vietnam is making all-out efforts, cooperating and coordinating with other countries, especially those hard hit by the pandemic, the leader said.



In the current context, global solidarity and action coordination is a firm basis for the world’s ultimate victory against the pandemic, he stressed.



Concluding his letter, he once again called on the entire Vietnamese nation to join hands and stay united to overcome all difficulties and challenges in order to stamp out the epidemic./.