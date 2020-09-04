General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong (Photo: VNA)



Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam and President Nguyen Phu Trong on September 4 called upon the education sector to overcome the challenges posed by COVID-19 on the eve of the new 2020-2021 school year.

In his congratulatory letter, the leader conveyed his best wishes to teachers, educational workers, and students nationwide as classes will start on September 5.



He praised the efforts of the education sector to weather the COVID-19 storm, saying that despite the pandemic severely disrupting classes and educational activities during the last school year, the sector actively and promptly took concerted action to effectively prevent the spread of the coronavirus in schools while completing academic plans.



He especially highlighted the successful hosting of the two-phase national high school graduation examinations this year, which were held safely against a backdrop of complex developments of the disease.



“On behalf of Party and State leaders, I recognise and laud the education sector’s efforts to overcome difficulties and achieve what it did during the previous academic year,” Trong said.



In the face of the ongoing pandemic, the top leader urged the sector to focus on improving the quality of education and training, especially to create a skilled workforce in response to national industrialisation and modernisation and the Fourth Industrial Revolution.



He called on the sector to bolster the teaching of Vietnamese history and culture as well as morality and soft skills education for students while embracing a safe and friendly educational environment.



Parents should also continue cooperating with the sector to provide their children with the best conditions to pursue their education, he said.



He said he hopes that teachers, educational workers, and students will post even more accomplishments in this new school year./.