Top leader emphasises youth’s role in national development
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has affirmed the important role of young people to advance the nation forwards.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong speaks at the ceremony marking the 90th founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) –
At the ceremony marking the 90th founding anniversary of the Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union (HCYU) on March 23, the top leader stressed that, during the country’s long history, young people have always promoted the tradition of patriotism, actively pioneered in all fields, and made significant contributions to the cause of national protection and development.
Speaking highly of the HCYU’s contributions, he said young people should further promote their pioneer role and creativeness, while the youth unions at all levels should create momentum for young people to study and work harder to protect the nation, as well as develop high-quality young officials for the Party.
Besides, the leader asked Party committees and administrations at all levels, ministries and sectors to create favourable conditions to consolidate the youth unions.
He affirmed that the Party, State and people have strong belief and high expectations for younger generations, expressing his hope that the Vietnamese youth, particularly young Party members, will lead the way in building a prosperous nation.
Meanwhile, First Secretary of the HCYU Central Committee Nguyen Anh Tuan affirmed that the youth union’s development throughout different periods has met urgent requirements of youth movements.
The HCYU is presented with an Order of Ho Chi Minh. (Photo: VNA)On the occasion, the HCYU was presented with an Order of Ho Chi Minh./.