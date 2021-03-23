Society Hanoi to allow re-opening of bars, karaoke parlours, discos from March 23 Hanoi will allow bars, karaoke parlours and discos to resume their activities from 0:00 am on March 23, said Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Chu Xuan Dung at a meeting of the local steering board for COVID-19 prevention and control on March 22.

Society NA official receives France’s National Order of the Legion of Honour Nguyen Thuy Anh, member of the National Assembly Standing Committee and Chairwoman of the NA’s Committee of Social Affairs, was presented the French State’s National Order of the Legion of Honour, Class Knight, at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 22.

Society Meeting highlights development of ethnic and mountainous areas for 2021-2030 The steering committee for the national target programme on socio-economic development in ethnic and mountainous areas for 2021-2030 convened a meeting on March 22 under the chair of Permanent Deputy Prime Minister Truong Hoa Binh.

Society Thai Nguyen university’s exhibition sheds light on gender violence An exhibition on gender violence opened at the Thai Nguyen University’s School of Foreign Languages in the northern province of Thai Nguyen, as part of a project on gender-based violence prevention in universities in Vietnam.