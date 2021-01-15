Politics PM orders democratic, fair, safe organisation of general elections Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has requested ensuring democracy, fairness, safety and thrift in the elections of deputies to the 15th National Assembly and the People’s Councils at all levels in the 2021-2026 tenure.

Health COVID-19 vaccine trials in Vietnam strictly follow WHO’s guidance The trials of COVID-19 vaccine in Vietnam strictly follow the guidance of the World Health Organisation (WHO) and international organisations in terms of safety and immunity, said Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang at a press conference in Hanoi on January 14.

Politics Vietnam reaps many diplomatic achievements: Foreign Ministry spokesperson In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vietnam has reaped encouraging achievements in pandemic control, socio-economic development and particularly external relations, said Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang.

Politics Deputy PM to attend ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh will attend the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Retreat (AMM Retreat) which will be held virtually on January 21, said Foreign Ministry’s Spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang at a press briefing on January 14.