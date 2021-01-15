Comrade Thongloun Sisoulith was elected as the new General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee during the first meeting of the committee on January 15 (Photo: VNA) Hanoi (VNA) - General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee and State President



In his message, the Vietnamese leader said the election of comrade Thongloun Sisoulith shows the trust the Lao Party and people have in him and the recognition of his great contributions to the Lao revolution.



“I believe that under the leadership of the LPRP and the General Secretary, the fraternal Lao people will continue to grasp new and greater successes in the cause of reform and successfully implement the Resolution of the LPRP’s 11th National Congress, thus building a nation of peace, independence, democracy, unification, and prosperity towards the goal of socialism,” he wrote.



He underlined that the Party, State and people of Vietnam will work hard to join hands with the Party, State and people of Laos to maintain and reinforce the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation between the two countries, making bilateral ties deeper and more practical and effective in all areas, benefiting the people of both countries and for peace, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world.



The Vietnamese leader expressed his hope that the great Vietnam-Laos friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation will be sustainable forever.



Comrade Thongloun Sisoulith was elected as the new General Secretary of the LPRP Central Committee during the first meeting of the committee on January 15.



On this occasion, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc also cabled a message to comrade Thongloun Sisoulith to congratulate him on his election.



Standing member of the CPV Central Committee’s Secretariat Tran Quoc Vuong also congratulated comrade Bunthong Chitmani on being elected as Standing member of the 11th LPRP Central Committee’s Secretariat.



On the same day, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Pham Binh Minh sent a message of congratulations to comrade Saleumsay Kommasith on his election as member of the LPRP Politburo.

Head of the CPV Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations Hoang Binh Quan also extended his congratulations to comrade Sounthone Sayachak on being elected to the 11th LPRP Central Committee’s Secretariat./.

VNA