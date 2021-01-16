Politics US supports a strong, independent, prosperous Vietnam The US supports a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam that plays an increasingly important role in the region, contributing to peace, stability, cooperation and development in the region and the world, said US National Security Advisor Robert O’Brien.

Politics Top leader extends congratulations to new general secretary of Lao Party Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a basket of flowers and a congratulatory message to newly-elected General Secretary of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) Central Committee Thongloun Sisoulith.

Politics Foreign correspondents contribute to promoting Vietnam’s image: Deputy FM Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Quoc Dung on January 15 called on correspondents from foreign press agencies and cultural and press attachés as well as representatives from foreign agencies in Vietnam to help in promoting the country’s image among international friends.

Politics Indonesia-Vietnam Friendship Association promotes bilateral ties The Indonesia-Vietnam Friendship Association will work harder to promote cooperation between the two countries in various areas, from culture, arts, education and sports to investment, production and business, an online meeting in Jakarta on January 15 heard.