Top leader offers incense to late Kings, martyrs at imperial citadel
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense in commemoration of late Vietnamese Kings, heroes, martyrs and those who rendered their services to the nation at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in the capital city of Hanoi on February 17.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and other leaders offer incense to late Vietnamese Kings, heroes and martyrs (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong offered incense in commemoration of late Vietnamese Kings, heroes, martyrs and those who rendered their services to the nation at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel in the capital city of Hanoi on February 17.
Accompanying the leader were Politburo member and Secretary of Hanoi’s Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue; and Secretary of the Party Central Committee and Chief of the Party Central Committee’s Office Le Minh Hung, among others.
The top leader reaffirmed the determination to promote the heroic tradition of Thang Long - Hanoi and noble values of the nation, strengthen the national great solidarity bloc, and build a wealthier, more democratic, equal and civilized country.
He expressed his hope that the Party Organisation, authorities, army and people of Hanoi will promote important achievements gained last year, and make more efforts to reap greater fruits this year.
The leader also asked the staff of the Thang Long Imperial Citadel to maintain the values of the world cultural heritage site.
The leaders plant a tree at the Thang Long Imperial Citadel (Photo: VNA)On this occasion, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and other leaders planted a tree at the citadel to follow late President Ho Chi Minh’s teaching of growing trees in spring./.