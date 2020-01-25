Politics Congratulations to new Marshall leaders Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on January 22 cabled a message of congratulations to David Kabua on his election as the ninth President of the Republic of the Marshall Islands.

Politics Party, State leader holds Tet meeting with senior officials, veterans Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong chairs a get-together on the occasion of the traditional Lunar New Year on January 22 with veteran revolutionaries, current and former leaders of the Party, State, Vietnam Fatherland Front, and overseas Vietnamese.

Politics Condolences to Czech Senate over death of speaker National Assembly Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan has sent a message of condolence to the Senate of the Czech Republic over the sudden death of its speaker Jaroslav Kubera.