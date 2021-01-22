Top leader receives credentials of new ambassadors of Spain, Iran, Philippines
The new ambassadors of Spain, Iran, and the Philippines to Vietnam presented their credentials to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong at the Presidential Palace in Hanoi on January 22.
Following the presentation, the President hosted a reception for the ambassadors - Maria del Pilar Mendez Jimenez of Spain, Ali Akbar Nazari of Iran, and Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre of the Philippines.
Iranian Ambassador Ali Akbar Nazari (R) presents his credentials to Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong on January 22 (Photo: VNA)Highly valuing the sound cooperation between Vietnam and the countries, Trong expressed his belief that during their term, with the high sense of responsibility and warm sentiment towards Vietnam, the diplomats will excellently fulfill their duties so as to help further enhance their nations’ ties with Vietnam.
He also hoped that they will have good impression of the country and people of Vietnam during their stay here.
Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong (front, right) and Ambassador Meynardo Los Banos Montealegre of the Philippines at the credential presentation on January 22 (Photo: VNA)Informing his guests about the upcoming 13th National Party Congress – a significant political event of the Vietnamese Party, Sate, and people, Trong highlighted the ambassadors’ role in linking Vietnam with the countries and promoting international friends, partners, and community’s cooperation with and support for Vietnam to achieve strategic targets of the new development period.
The Vietnamese State and Government will always create the best possible conditions for the ambassadors to perform their tasks, the leader affirmed, wishing Vietnam’s friendship and cooperation with Spain, Iran, and the Philippines will witness new strides in the future./.